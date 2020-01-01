Web TWAIN SDK adds iMac Support

Knowledgeone has updated its WebTWAIN Software Development Kit (SDK) to add support for the iMac and macOS Catalina.

The cost of the SDK has also need reduced. Existing customers of the Knowledgeone RecFind 6 Product Suite will receive this new functionality free of charge in their next major update.

Frank McKenna, CEO of Knowledgeone Corporation, said “This is the exact same functionality embedded in our RecFind 6 Product Suite for our thousands of users world-wide. We have extracted and packaged this functionality to make it available to other software developers anywhere in the world.

“It makes it as easy as possible and as low cost as possible for any developer to add document scanning functionality to any browser based application. The cost of the SDK is a fraction of the cost involved in developing this functionality from scratch.”

Knowledgeone Corporation has been providing information management applications since 1984. Its solutions, now all based on RecFind 6, are installed all around the world in a multitude of industries including government, defense, manufacturing, banking, finance, education, health care and mining.

https://webtwainsdk.com/