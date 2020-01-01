Box to Acquire Cloud E-Signature Developer

Box, Inc. has entered into a an agreement to acquire SignRequest, a cloud-based electronic signature company. Box also previewed Box Sign, an e-signature capability that will be developed on SignRequest’s technology and natively integrated into Box.

Box Sign is expected to be included in Box business and enterprise plans, enabling customers to modernize the way they work and digitize important processes, while ensuring their agreements can be securely managed and governed in the Box content cloud.

"E-signature is a large, high-growth market," said Varun Parmar, Chief Product Officer at Box.

“With less than one-third of organizations deploying digital authorization because of cost barriers and legacy solutions, work is slowed down by paper-based signatures. Over 100,000 customers already use our platform to power the way they work, and we believe that by making electronic signature capabilities native to our core offering with Box Sign we will drive incredible value for our customers -- speeding up and simplifying workflows, lowering security and compliance risk – while cutting costs.”

Many of the business processes the Box content cloud drives for customers today will be accelerated by the addition of Box Sign. For example: