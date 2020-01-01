Box to Acquire Cloud E-Signature Developer
Box, Inc. has entered into a an agreement to acquire SignRequest, a cloud-based electronic signature company. Box also previewed Box Sign, an e-signature capability that will be developed on SignRequest’s technology and natively integrated into Box.
Box Sign is expected to be included in Box business and enterprise plans, enabling customers to modernize the way they work and digitize important processes, while ensuring their agreements can be securely managed and governed in the Box content cloud.
"E-signature is a large, high-growth market," said Varun Parmar, Chief Product Officer at Box.
“With less than one-third of organizations deploying digital authorization because of cost barriers and legacy solutions, work is slowed down by paper-based signatures. Over 100,000 customers already use our platform to power the way they work, and we believe that by making electronic signature capabilities native to our core offering with Box Sign we will drive incredible value for our customers -- speeding up and simplifying workflows, lowering security and compliance risk – while cutting costs.”
Many of the business processes the Box content cloud drives for customers today will be accelerated by the addition of Box Sign. For example:
- Legal teams will be able to create and finalize contracts within Box, from drafting and co-editing the contract to signing and retaining the agreement with Box Governance, eliminating version control issues and the costs to use third party e-signature tools.
- HR teams will be able to initiate and complete offer letters using Box Relay together with Box Sign, streamlining the hiring and onboarding process for new or seasonal employees.
- Sales teams can initiate customer contracts for signature with Box Sign right from Salesforce, with Box being the secure content layer for everything – from pitch decks to executed agreements.
- Compliance teams will be able to retain and protect executed agreements directly within Box, securing sensitive content with granular access controls and threat detection using Box Shield.
- Marketing teams will be able to securely and easily collaborate with external agencies on confidential ad-campaigns from creating the project brief to the legal-approved statement of work.