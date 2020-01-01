ZircoDATA announces NSW Acquisition and new CEO

ZircoDATA has confirmed its seventh acquisition to date. In a deal finalised January 13, ZircoDATA acquired Ultimo Document Storage Centre located in Alexandria, NSW.

Nick Kwan, Chief Corporate Development Officer of ZircoDATA, said, “This acquisition allows us to expand on the ever increasing and wide range of services we offer our clients”.

ZircoDATA offers a suite of RIM services, from document storage solutions to secure shredding services. Recent enhancements include a Digital Mailroom service and enhancing features within its web-based client portal, ZircoBRIDGE, allowing companies to access and manage their information from any location.

Additionally, officially stepping into the role January 18th, Jacqueline Fitzpatrick was appointed as ZircoDATA’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Fitzpatrick has previously held leadership positions with global security giants G+D Mobile Security and IDEMIA.

In conjunction, Tim Lyons was appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) overseeing the sales, customer and account management and marketing functions of the company reporting to the CEO.