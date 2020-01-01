Ephesoft Launches Semantik Invoice on Power Automate

Ephesoft has announced that its Semantik Invoice solution is now available on the Power Automate platform, Microsoft’s cloud-based suite of tools that provides integrations and business process automation.

Semantik Invoice one-click configuration allows any type of business user to easily integrate intelligent invoice processing into their automation workflows without code and deploy in minutes.

In the past, this would require custom code and long project times.

The Semantik Invoice connector serves as a bridge to over 400 applications that are on part of the Microsoft Power Automate platform, including all leading ERP, RPA, workflow and content management systems.

Semantik Invoice customers can deploy the solution in less than 5 minutes and rapidly integrate with any Power Automate app without any coding.

“By offering the Semantik Invoice connector on the Microsoft Power Automate platform, we are able to offer more customers not only an innovative solution but a competitive advantage through productivity, cost-savings and the ability to capitalize on vendor payment discounts and improve vendor relationships,” said Stephen Boals, SVP Strategy & Evangelism at Ephesoft.

The Semantik Invoice connector is free to Power Automate users; services require a Semantik Invoice license or subscription.

https://flow.microsoft.com/en-us/connectors/shared_ephesoftsemantikforin...