ABBYY Launches No-Code Platform Vantage 2 and AI Marketplace

ABBYY has announced today the launch of Vantage 2, a low-code/no-code platform that delivers cognitive skills for RPA robots, automation systems, chatbots, and mobile solutions, enabling organizations to gain insights from documents and content.

The company believes a shortage of IT resources and inadequate worker skills are the main challenges of adopting Intelligent Document Processing – a foundational step in digital transformation. This highlights the need for low-code platforms that enable a wider range of business users to contribute to transformation initiatives (democratization of automation).

ABBYY Vantage 2 is a cloud-native platform for Intelligent Document Processing built on microservices and packaged into containers orchestrated by Kubernetes. Its cloud-first architecture and low-code/no-code interface are designed to make AI-enabled skills (robot capabilities, similar to Amazon Alexa skills) easy to adopt and consume within the enterprise.

The company has also launched ABBYY Marketplace, an open marketplace where organizations can discover, try, and purchase reusable AI skills to accelerate their automation initiatives, while partners can build and publish skills to automate all types of content-centric processes.

Blue Prism, Cognigy, EXL, Kryon, Micro Focus, NICE, Pegasystems, PwC, and RoboRana are already integrating Vantage 2 with their platforms. Out-of-the-box connectors developed by ABBYY are available for Alteryx, Blue Prism, and UiPath.

ABBYY Vantage 2 empowers citizen developers to have more control within intelligent automation initiatives. The platform drives change across the entire organization by enabling business users to digitize operations faster without complete reliance on IT: with Vantage, they can derive critical insights from documents on a large scale. Through empowering individual users, Vantage allows business leaders to accelerate automation strategies, improve customer experience, lower risk, and increase productivity.

The new ABBYY Marketplace provides an extensive online collection of reusable technology assets including cognitive skills for classification of documents and data extraction, ready-to-go process flows, and pre-built connectors.

With more enterprises interested in the try-and-buy method, the Marketplace offers pre-trained skills for all types of documents like invoices, purchase orders, receipts, loan documents, insurance claims, bills of lading, and more. ABBYY partners also can contribute new skills and other technology assets to the Marketplace or utilize ready-to-deploy assets to speed up automation projects.

“We see a new kind of business user within enterprises today, looking for a faster way to consume and leverage data contained within documents. Their goals can be achieved through AI-enabled, easily consumable, ready-to-use technology we call skills,” added Bruce Orcutt, SVP Product Marketing at ABBYY.

“Vantage 2 delivers a completely redesigned user experience that revolutionizes the way AI-enabled skills are created, trained, and published. The fast learning curve that comes with the platform makes it easy to apply the technology across many business functions and automation systems.

“Additionally, users will find many pre-trained skills in the ABBYY Marketplace that enable popular RPA tools, BPM systems, and conversational AI chatbots, to understand the most complex documents. Vantage 2 and the Marketplace are designed to unlock opportunities for true business transformation.”

The Vantage 2 is designed to connect seamlessly with other intelligent automation platforms, like RPA or BPM, and line of business applications, including ERP systems. Vantage powers a new breed of software to understand and process documents in the same way that humans do. Its combination of pre-trained neural networks and online machine learning delivers the recognition of unstructured data quickly adapting to changing input and generating an accurate, reliable result.

ABBYY Vantage 2 is available now to early adopter customers and partners. It can be purchased directly through ABBYY or via a global network of partners including RPA vendors, strategic system integrators, and consulting firms.

To learn more about ABBYY Vantage 2, visit www.abbyy.com/vantage.

To learn more about ABBYY Marketplace, visit www.abbyy.com/marketplace

ABBYY’s full suite of Digital Intelligence solutions can be found at www.abbyy.com/solutions/digital-intelligence.