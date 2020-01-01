Worksoft introduces Process Intelligence with AI-Powered Analytics

Worksoft, a provider of end-to-end enterprise automation for complex custom and packaged applications like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday and more, has announced the expansion of its Connective Automation Platform to include AI-driven analytics capabilities.

The company offers a codeless, scalable automation solution that connects process intelligence, business process testing and production automation.

Combining multiple data sources - including process mining, business process captures, test automation results, production performance, and more - Process Intelligence generates a real-time roadmap for automation and process optimization.

“This new level of Process Intelligence is a catalyst for CFOs and CIOs looking to unlock the full potential of their automation investment, providing them with a closed-loop view of their processes in real-time,” said Tony Sumpster, Worksoft CEO.

“Process understanding is critical to driving digital transformation, and these platform enhancements reinforce our commitment to enabling real business change, uniquely bridging process understanding and business process automation in pre and post-production.”

Key Process Intelligence Benefits:

Realtime ROI – Identifies candidates for process optimization and automation, prioritized by potential and realized cost savings to extend existing automation value to prove immediate impact.

– Identifies candidates for process optimization and automation, prioritized by potential and realized cost savings to extend existing automation value to prove immediate impact. Closed-Loop Automation – Uses AI-driven Process Intelligence to turn insights into automation and process optimization at the click of a button.

– Uses AI-driven Process Intelligence to turn insights into automation and process optimization at the click of a button. 360-Degree Insights – Unifies real-time business and IT data insights from the broadest sources to deliver the best end-user experience and business outcomes.

