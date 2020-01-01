A/NZ Partnership for Insentra and Archive360

Managed and Professional Services provider Insentra will distribute Archive360’s Archive2Azure platform exclusively across A/NZ adding to its growing ISV portfolio which already includes IGEL, Nulia and Torsion Information Security.

“Archive360 is seeing growing demand for its products from organisations across the A/NZ region,” said Insentra CEO, Ronnie Altit.

“Leveraging Insentra’s proven archive migration experience, our knowledge of the Microsoft ecosystem and Azure, plus our 100% channel only model makes us a logical choice to distribute their Archive2Azure solution,” he said.

Archive360’s PaaS platform is trusted by organisations around the world to securely migrate their digital data to the cloud, and responsibly manage it for today’s regulatory, legal and business intelligence obligations. Customers achieve this by applying context around the search, classification, and analysis of structured and unstructured data - including files, videos, audio, CRM, ERP, emails/electronic communication, social media - while maintaining full control over security, privacy, access, and compliance.

“The Archive360 and Insentra partnership is a powerful combination allowing us to drive greater business impact for our partners and their customers in Australia and New Zealand,” said Bob Desteno, CEO of Archive360.

“We believe that Archive360’s relentless commitment to delivering solutions that better address customers’ changing needs for information management, combined with Insentra’s exclusive channel model, technical expertise and track record for delivery and support helps us better unlock the full potential of this fast-growing market.”

