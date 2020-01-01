Templafy unveils Engage to protect collaborative content

Document templating developer Templafy has announced a new platform called Engage that supports sharing, collaboration and tracking of business content. Engage follows business content (like documents and presentations) and provides governance and reporting as it moves through collaborative workflows.

Like all Templafy solutions, Engage is embedded within the employee’s workflow, integrating with commonly used enterprise tech applications such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and Salesforce.

“It’s rare that employees create business content that lives on their desktop eternally. They send it to their boss for input, they share it with potential customers to move a deal along or to a recruitment prospect to grow their team. This content is where business is done,” said Christian Lund, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Templafy.

“We built Engage to support these critical business activities and deliver data around content performance that can be used to measurably improve content’s impact, and therefore business results themselves.”

Key features of Engage include:

Sharing and Collaboration - Easily share business content from any business applications that employees already work in (e.g., Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Salesforce etc.) to colleagues and third party recipients; Build curated collaboration and approval flows using annotations, comments or action points directed at specific respondents; send files with no size limitations using unique links that are only accessible by chosen recipients

Tracking and Analytics - Real-time notifications and insights that offer transparency in the business content review cycle; Robust document insights dashboard that displays actionable data to ensure better business content performance

E-Signing - Later this year, Engage will complete its support of the business content lifecycle by offering e-signing capabilities. Engage Sign will support electronic signature capabilities directly through Templafy

“Content - like sales proposals, employee contracts and client deliverables and the elements like data, visuals, and disclaimers that live within those documents - is a primary driver of business itself, but often is not treated as such.

“In order to truly ensure content performs as it should, enterprises need to adopt solutions that enable their content – that help centrally govern it, improve the process of building, editing and perfecting it, and understand how it is performing and what value it is ultimately bringing to the organization,” said Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO of Templafy.

“Without these solutions, businesses risk disconnected content which can lead to loss of compliance, brand integrity and employee productivity, and ultimately negatively impact overall business performance. Engage ensures Templafy’s platform enables business content not just in the creation and editing phases, but throughout the entirety of the business content lifecycle, ultimately leading to better business results.”

Last year, Templafy introduced Hive, a new iteration of its platform which redefined the typical workflow of creating business content. Hive’s application-agnostic nature ensures users can begin business content creation from within their CRM system, DMS, SharePoint or within Microsoft Office or Google Workspace, making the process more intuitive from the start.

Founded in Denmark in 2014, Templafy is a global organization with offices in six major business hubs such as New York, London, Copenhagen and Sydney. Templafy supports over 2.8M users and enables over 600 enterprise customers including KPMG, IKEA, and BDO.

https://www.templafy.com/contact-us/ Tel: 02 8806 1052