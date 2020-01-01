PDF Plugin for BluePrism RPA

PDF.co has released a new secure and scalable PDF.co Plugin for the BluePrism platform. This enhancement enables accurate data extraction and transformation as well as other business automation processes management.

BluePrism is a leading global robotic process automation platform for developers. This partner offering expands the ByteScout and PDF.co portfolios of web-based and on-premise solutions including PDF.co Web API platform, on-premise API Server, and low-level software development kit (SDK) for expedient automation in data entry and in unstructured data extraction.

The new PDF.co Plugin for BluePrism platform allows parsing data from invoices, orders, statements as well as other business documentation. The enhanced OCR provides accurate data analysis and transformation.

The PDF.co Activities Plugin for BluePrism allows users to seamlessly edit PDF files, perform unstructured data extraction, text search, split or merge pages, and convert tables from PDF and PDF forms into formats such as CSV, XML, as well as fill and sign PDF forms.

BluePrism developers can now add PDF.co as PDF Filler, PDF Merger and Splitter, PDF to Text, PDF to CSV, PDF to Excel, and also call any other supported functions from PDF.co.

Software developers can also access PDF.co programmatically within their apps via fully featured RESTful API in a secure environment.

PDF.co also offers complete and ready-to-use integrations with other leading RPA platforms such as Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Automation Anywhere as well as additional 300+ integrations with popular online services.

Developers are welcome to create a free account at the PDF.co Web API platform. They are provided with a “pay as you go” option to fully use platform functionalities and integrations.

https://pdf.co/