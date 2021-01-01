airSlate Launches No Code Workflow Automation for Microsoft SharePoint

airSlate, a developer of no-code workflow automation solutions, has announced integration with Microsoft SharePoint to allow any individual - whether technical or non-technical - to automate custom workflows directly from their SharePoint accounts.

"2020 was a landmark year for digital transformation," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder, airSlate. "As we look toward 2021 and beyond with remote-first and hybrid-remote workforces on the rise, we are seeing growing demand from teams for seamless, effortless cross-platform integrations. We are excited to continue to deliver on that with our latest Microsoft integration for airSlate with SharePoint."

Using a single drag-and-drop interface with hundreds of no-code bots, users can create an infinite array of custom workflows, from simple to complex, that take only hours to go live.

With the new integration, SharePoint users will be able to:

Generate actionable documents pre-filled with SharePoint list data;

Set conditional routing of documents between CRM contacts, internal and external recipients;

Create new records based on data entered into a document’s fillable fields;

Update existing records based on data entered into a document’s fillable fields;

Save documents to SharePoint list attachments or external storages; and

Send batches of documents with a single click of a button.

"Businesses have been faced with the challenge of bringing together multiple, disparate solutions to meet their workflow goals," said Shakhnovich. "airSlate eliminates that need, offering teams the first-of-its-kind, end-to-end workflow automation solution that’s infinitely configurable for the no-code developer."

airSlate for SharePoint is available on the Microsoft Appsource here. Other existing airSlate integrations for Microsoft include, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft PowerAutomate, and Microsoft Teams.