Kofax Announces Speakers and Sessions for Accelerate 2021

Kofax has announces speakers and sessions for its upcoming virtual customer event Accelerate 2021 being held from June 3-4 at 6.00am – 12.00 midday AEST.

Kofax Accelerate will feature:

Keynote Session by Astronaut Chris Hadfield: Col. Chris Hadfield, often referred to as “the most famous astronaut since Neil Armstrong,” will deliver a keynote address during the conference titled "Accelerate to Tomorrow."

Register here for Kofax Accelerate. Or for more information go to: www.kofax.com/accelerate.