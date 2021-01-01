Kofax ControlSuite Adds Cloud Integrations, Analytics Dashboards and New Unified Clients

A wide array of new capabilities for Kofax ControlSuite for capture and print management includes new cloud integrations, analytics dashboards and new unified clients.

Mark Wallin, Vice President of Commercial Product Management at Kofax, said, “ControlSuite is an integral component of the Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform by serving as an on-ramp for an organization’s digital transformation initiatives by augmenting MFPs with document capture, print management and mobile capabilities and connecting to business systems. This delivers increased collaboration, efficiencies and productivity to on-premise, hybrid and remote workforces while maximizing document security.”

Kofax ControlSuite upgrades include:

Cloud integrations and digitally connected workflows streamline integration with Microsoft’s latest authentication protocols for Office 365, the latest versions of cloud-based knowledge management systems such as SharePoint 2019 and iManage Work 10 Cloud, supporting organisations’ mobility requirements for office and distributed workforces by enabling virtual document sharing and collaboration. These also improve the OneDrive for Business user experience and support the latest PDF standards.

Powerful analytics dashboards allow users to visualise scan, copy and print activity - enabling them to view usage patterns, understand and predict capacity issues, ensure print compliance and security policy adherence, and better allocate costs based on user and device activities.

New Kofax Unified Clients deliver a consistent, consolidated, intuitive user interface. Customers can scan, capture, print and access workflows directly on the device panel across an extended multi-function device fleet, regardless of manufacturer.

Kofax ControlSuite also offers an easy on-ramp to Microsoft’s cloud-based Universal Print capabilities. This modern print infrastructure helps transform print and capture workflows across the organization, enabling increased agility and efficiency while securing sensitive information.