Box Sign integrates e-signatures to cloud platform

Box has added native e-signature capability, to users of its Business and Enterprise plans at no additional cost. Box Sign delivers unlimited signatures and a set of APIs, enabling businesses to digitise and modernize the way agreements are managed and governed in the cloud.

Following the rollout of Box Sign, basic functionality will be included in all Box business plans and advanced features that help automate high-volume, complex e-signature use cases will be available in higher-tier plans.

In February, Box acquired SignRequest, a cloud-based electronic signature company, and developed Box Sign on its technology. Natively integrated into Box, this new capability reduces business costs for third-party e-signature tools while enhancing team and individual productivity.

“Every day, more transactions are moving from paper-based manual workflows to the cloud, and we will only see this trend accelerate as companies shift to a hybrid work environment,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box.

“With the addition of natively embedded e-signatures, Box customers will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in the cloud, realizing the value of their content - at no additional cost. From the moment a file is created to when it’s shared, edited, published, approved, signed, classified, and retained, the entire content lifecycle can now happen in the Box Content Cloud.”

According to analyst firm IDC, today, less than one-third of organizations* are deploying e-signatures because of cost barriers and the limitations of legacy tools.

Box Sign features include:

Ability to send documents for e-signature directly from Box to anyone, including those without a Box account, making for a seamless sender and signer experience.

Secure and compliant signatures since Box Sign inherits Box’s security and compliance profile including HIPAA, SOC, ISO, FedRAMP, and more.

New Box Sign capabilities in the Box for Salesforce integration, which allow customers to generate and send NDAs, contracts, and more directly from within Salesforce.

Access to a world-class developer experience including a robust set of Box Sign APIs, rich documentation, and ‘Get Started’ guides.

Customers with Box Business and Enterprise plans will have access to the following features at no additional cost:

Unlimited documents to be sent for signature from within the Box web application;

The ability to sign and request signatures, with four standard fields (signature, date, checkbox, and text);

The ability to request a signature from anyone, regardless of whether they have a Box account;

Templates for common, repeatable processes, like NDAs;

Email reminders and deadline notifications to keep projects on track;

Support for both serial and parallel document routing, so a series of users can sign a document sequentially or at the same time;

Realtime tracking and user controls for Box admins;

Security controls including signer authentication via email and a tamper seal indicator;

An allocation of documents to be sent for signature from third-party and custom applications with additional documents available for purchase;

Access to Box Sign’s open APIs.

Box customers with Enterprise plans will have access to everything listed above, as well as the following features later this year, at no additional cost:

Bulk actions, including the ability to send individual signature requests (such as consent forms, waivers, or employee policies) to a large group of recipients;

The ability to include attachments for signers or senders to review;

The ability to provide self-service signature workflows.

Box Sign will be available for Starter plans at no additional cost later this year.

Introducing Enterprise Plus

Box also introduced Enterprise Plus, a new plan that includes all major add-ons: Box Shield, Box Governance, Box Relay, Box Platform, and the most advanced e-signature capabilities of Box Sign when available.

In addition to all of the features listed above, Enterprise Plus customers will be able to send unlimited documents for signature directly from Salesforce using the Box Sign capabilities in the Box for Salesforce integration, which will be available later this northern summer.

Enterprise Plus is available today to both new and current Box customers. Box Digital Suites customers have the option to remain on their current plan or upgrade to Enterprise Plus at no additional cost.