Dynamsoft Improves Scan Speeds for Dense QR Codes

Dynamsoft has improved the speed and recognition accuracy of its barcode reader software development kit by 20 percent for dense QR codes used in applications like document automation processes, personnel management, and ID cards.

Performance for 1D barcode reading from still images has also been slightly improved. The 1D barcode symbol is the most widely used across a myriad of applications.

These dense QR code performance improvements are useful in common applications like document automation and processing. However, they are also ideal for companies that use the barcodes for capturing and maintaining staff contact details or ID cards.

Among other applications, they are used to maintain and update a person’s contact details. By updating a database in place of physical assets, the barcodes are always current. So, this avoids the need to reprint physical assets like ID cards or business cards.

The 1D barcode symbol is the most widely used type of barcode. They are often seen in grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores, on products people regularly purchase, and much more.

“Improving barcode performance is essential for applications that heavily rely on barcoding, such as inventory management, retail, warehousing, and more,” said Amy Gu, CEO and Co-Founder of Dynamsoft.

“Across hours of daily work and many employees, the performance increases Dynamsoft is making available can significantly improve company-wide productivity and workflows.”

Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK v8.6 JS Edition also has other updates benefiting end users. The company has improved the performance of the boundary identification for DataMatrix codes. This also provides speed gains.

And camera selection procedures in some browsers on Android devices have also been streamlined. These updates and others were rolled out after v8.2, which was made available in March.

Dynamsoft provides its barcode scan SDK for developers to more rapidly and cost-effectively deploy business-critical applications that rely on dependable barcode technology. A trial and demo is available.

With the SDK, developers can embed barcode reading functionality in a web, desktop or mobile application using just a few lines of code. This reduces development costs, saves project managers months of added development time, and significantly reduces long-term technical support resource needs and costs. The SDK supports various developer languages: Java, C++, C, .NET, Python, and JS.