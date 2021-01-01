ScaleHub expands to APAC region

ScaleHub, the cloud-based managed-service crowdsourcing solution headquartered in Norderstedt, Germany, has created a new entity to target Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The ScaleHub Executive Management team felt the time was right to officially boost the business’s global presence.

Torsten Malchow, ScaleHub’s CRO, will lead the sales and marketing strategy for these dynamic markets along with his continued work expanding ScaleHub in both the North American and European markets. The headquarters for the Southeast Asia and Oceania regional subsidiary will be located in Queensland, Australia.

John Stewart, ScaleHub’s Australian Business Advisor and BPO market insider, commented on the growth: “Both the Australian and Southeast Asian markets are poised to benefit from ScaleHub’s unique crowdsourcing solution. Those benefits include huge cost savings, 99% data accuracy, and SLA guarantees. Plus, the growth of the gig economy and streamlined business processes combine to make ScaleHub’s solution the most scalable.

“Data security is another critical topic and ScaleHub has delivered in a brilliant way. For example, data processed in Australia will never leave the country, which is a legal requirement for many government and financial services projects. ScaleHub’s focus on the BPO and Shared Service Centre markets for banks and insurance will bring both new technology and great service to the region.”

John concluded by commenting on ScaleHub’s regional origins, “German engineering still delivers very high-quality services and innovation.”

Remarking on the expansion, Torsten touched on the growing global demand for outsourcing solutions. “As we saw with the pandemic, it’s essential for every company to have a solid and diverse outsourcing strategy to avoid putting all of their outsourcing eggs in one basket.”

Torsten continued, “We’re happy to continue our support of prospects, partners, and local customers. There’s a reason why ScaleHub was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe at the beginning of the year by The Financial Times and Statista.”

“We look forward to our work in the Southeast Asia and Oceania regions, as well as our continued global development.”

https://www.scalehub.com/