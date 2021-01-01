TCG Process partners with Wipro to transform document-driven processes with AI

TCG Process, a leading intelligent document processing (IDP) solution provider with headquarters based in Switzerland, has announced a new, global partnership with global IT consulting firm Wipro.

This partnership will integrate TCG’s enterprise process automation platform, DocProStar, with solutions and offerings of Wipro’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions group to deliver best in class Artificial Intelligence (AI) and document processing capabilities. The alliance enriches Wipro’s ability to automate document-driven processes, and expands TCG Process’ offerings for digital transformation projects.

This partnership will enhance both companies’ automation offerings to provide fast, accurate and cost-optimized solutions for complex document ingestion. The partnership also extends each organization’s expertise in the banking, insurance, healthcare and public administration sectors as well as their business process outsourcers and shared services organizations.

“We are excited to partner with Wipro and augment their deep business knowledge, consulting skills, technical talent and global footprint with TCG’s next generation IDP platform. Our technologies are complementary to Wipro’s AI offering, and we are already working jointly with customers in APAC, the Americas and Europe,” said Frank Volckmar, TCG Process’ executive sponsor for Wipro and Managing Director for Australia & New Zealand.

“Together we will transform document-driven processes like those within digital mailrooms, insurance and banking with class-leading and unmatched automation solutions. This partnership is fantastic news for organizations across the world looking for efficiencies in their ongoing journey towards digital transformation and hyperautomation.”

“We are happy to partner with TCG to provide our customers end-to-end AI Solutions with flexible deployment options to meet the challenges of a hybrid world. Wipro’s IDP solution and TCG’s DocProStar product are perfectly aligned to fast-track the delivery of scalable, industry-specific intelligent document-processing solutions in the market. Our approach is to help our customers become intelligent enterprises and create value for them leveraging our frameworks like E-IQ (Enterprise IQ), our solutions like IDP and our platforms like Wipro Holmes,” said Mukund Kalmanker, Vice President and Global head - AI Solutions, iDEAS-Apps and Data, Wipro Limited.

