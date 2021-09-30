Future Crunch and Troy Hunt Keynote Upcoming Annual ISACA Conference Oceania 2021

Technologists from Future Crunch will open this year’s ISACA Conference Oceania, examining the latest tech trends and discussing new solutions to current challenges facing the industry. The three-day virtual conference taking place 28-30 September 2021 is aimed at cybersecurity, governance and risk professionals in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

This year’s conference brings a wealth of knowledgeable, diverse speakers from Europe, Asia, ANZ and North America with expertise in blockchain, cybersecurity, IT governance and risk and compliance across the government, technology, finance and healthcare sectors.

The conference will also feature mental health and wellness experts to address stress and burnout in the industry. And ISACA’s One in Tech Foundation will hold a panel discussion with women technology leaders to discuss gender equity and representation in the workplace.

“The ISACA Conference Oceania will focus on a wholistic perspective of a person’s journey in the IT sector,” states Amanda Raible, ISACA senior director, customer success and operations.

“From addressing emerging trends in cyber such as DeepFakes to highly technical risk frameworks and modelling to developing interpersonal and soft skills, these high-calibre conference speakers will arm attendees with information and tools to enhance their roles. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to meet peers and discuss the challenges and opportunities in the industry.”

Virtual networking sessions and discussion boards will be set up throughout the conference to allow participants to connect and share their thoughts and learnings from the sessions.

Troy Hunt, creator of Have I Been Pwned, Microsoft Regional Director and MVP in Developer Security, will address cybersecurity and data breaches in the closing keynote for the conference.

Other speakers include:

Ira Winkler, CISSP, CISO for Skyline Technology Systems and author of Advanced Persistent Security and the forthcoming You Can Stop Stupid.

and author of and the forthcoming Georgia Turnham, Trustwave

Uday Ali Pabrai, CEO, ecfirst

David Vohradsky, Cyberisk Australia

Rodman Ramezanian, CISA, CDPSE, CISSP, CCSP, McAfee

Matthew Trentler, CISSP, CISM Head of APAC Enterprise & Cloud Security, JP Morgan Chase

Sharda Shetty, CISA, Accenture

Dan Vasile, CISM VP Information Security, ViacomCBS

Due to the conference being held online, participants have the opportunity to attend the entire conference or can select a one-day pass or just the keynotes. Participants can be earn up to 28.5 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) points for their attendance.

For more information about the ISACA Conference Oceania and to register, please go to https://www.isaca.org/conferences/isaca-conference-oceania-2021.

Registration closes Saturday, 25 September 8:00 AEST (Friday, 24 September 2021 at 17:00 CDT). ISACA will experience a planned website upgrade from 9-13 September; be sure to visit before or after this planned outage.

Additional events for Oceania include a free webinar on the Risk IT Framework on 7 September 2021 (register: https://www.isaca.org/education/online-events/lms_w090721) and the ISACA Conference Oceania post-event virtual workshop, “IOT Fundamentals Certificate,” on Friday, 1 October (US$500 for ISACA members; US$650 for non-members). To register, visit the ISACA Conference Oceania site: https://www.isaca.org/conferences/isaca-conference-oceania-2021.

