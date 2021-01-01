ScaleHub earns 2021 Innovation Award

ScaleHub has been selected as one of Deep Analysis’ Innovation Index Award Recipients for 2021. Deep Analysis identified ScaleHub as an organisation offering a unique, effective, and exciting service in the ‘Cognitive Capture’ category of its award index.

ScaleHub offers shared service centers (SSCs) and business process outsourcers (BPOs) the ability to tap into a virtual workforce and managed data processing services. The ScaleHub portal is a crowdsourcing platform that takes traditional data extraction to the cloud and provides access to both public and private crowd communities globally.

Commenting on ScaleHub’s inclusion as an award recipient, Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder & Principal Analyst, Deep Analysis said, “ScaleHub really wowed us with their solution this year. They manage to tackle a well-known problem in an innovative way - harnessing crowd micro-tasking and crowdsourcing to improve AI-based capture.”

Based in the US, Deep Analysis is “an advisory firm that helps organizations understand and address the challenges of innovative and disruptive technologies in the enterprise software marketplace.”

Their work is founded on decades worth of experience in advising and consulting global technology firms like SAP, Oracle, HP, and countless start-ups.

In 2020, Deep Analysis created the Innovation Index Awards to mark and celebrate technology organisations with innovative approaches in the information management market. Through these annual awards, Deep Analysis honours and highlights the recipient organizations that have stood out so far in the year.

According to the Innovation Index Report for 2021, Deep Analysis determines award recipients through a methodology that uses “four specific criteria for the index, and indeed in every assessment of a technology product or service.” As they list out in their report, the product or service must show that it:

Solves problems

Applies ingenuity

Adds value

Shows flexibility

Deep Analysis’ award determination is truly unique as it does not take into account the size of the company or revenue. Their sole focus is the technological product or service or, as Deep Analysis puts it in their report, “simply highlighting something positive when we see it.”

In the Innovation Index Report for 2021, Deep Analysis commented on ScaleHub’s approach to cognitive capture, saying:

“There is no question that ScaleHub checks the innovation box with a bold marker. The use of crowd platforms to augment AI-based cognitive capture makes a great deal of sense; although AI certainly improves the speed of capture processing and accuracy rates, it has its limitations.” (Source: Deep Analysis)

https://www.scalehub.com/