Indico Data launches Unstructured Data Analysis Platform

Indico Data has launched a new Unstructured Data Platform, which promises the ability to automate, analyse, and apply previously unreachable unstructured data into mission critical enterprise workflows.

Analysts estimate that up to 85% of data is unstructured across the enterprise - texts, CSV, video and audio files, PDF, contracts, emails, and more.

Indico's Unstructured Data Platform connects to critical software systems already installed, including RPA, CRM, ERP, analytics, and more, maximizing their value by transforming previously unreachable unstructured data into actionable business insights that power digital transformation initiatives.

"Extracting value from unstructured data is a significant business challenge, because traditional automation and analytics solutions cannot access it without thousands of hours of human time to code, structure, classify, and analyse," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data.

"In a time when digital transformation needs to happen at warp speed, our platform ensures customers can keep pace and capitalise on the value trapped in unstructured data –– and we help them do it in just a few days."

According to HFS Research, "There is a massive need and opportunity to champion applied AI within enterprises to help reduce the mind-numbing manual work that results from mountains of inaccessible unstructured data. Indico Data heralds the rise of practical, applied AI."

https://indicodata.ai/