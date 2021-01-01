YubiKeys add Biometric Authentication

Yubico’s range of hardware authentication security keys has been enhanced with a new series that supports fingerprint recognition for secure passwordless and second factor logins. The YubiKey Bio does not require any batteries, drivers, or associated software.

Sue Bohn, Partner Director of Product Management in the Identity & Network Access Division at Microsoft, said, “More and more of our customers prefer biometric methods, because they provide strong security protection and are easier and faster to sign in than a password. Yubico carefully considered customer needs in designing the biometric key to make it secure and simple enough for anyone to use. A FIDO2 YubiKey with a biometric sensor is a cause for celebration.”

Built for biometric authentication on desktops, the YubiKey Bio Series supports modern FIDO2/WebAuthn and U2F protocols, in both USB-A and USB-C form factors.

The YubiKey Bio is available for purchase today on yubico.com at a retail price of US$80 for the USB-A form-factor and US$85 for the USB-C form-factor (You can find your local Yubico APAC reseller here.)

Premium tier YubiEnterprise Subscription customers can also experience YubiKey to YubiKey Bio upgrades.

The new security keys integrate with the native biometric enrollment and management features supported in the latest platforms and operating systems.

Once a YubiKey Bio is set up, users will experience secure second factor and password-less logins for desktop-based FIDO-supported services and applications.

The YubiKey Bio Series reimagines biometric authentication on a security key. Its three-chip architecture allows the biometric fingerprint material to be stored in a separate secure element which delivers enhanced protection from physical attacks.

The YubiKey Bio acts as a single, trusted hardware-backed root of trust which allows the user to authenticate with the same key across multiple desktop devices, operating systems, and applications.

The YubiKey Bio enables biometric login on desktop with all applications and services that support FIDO protocols and works out-of-the-box with Citrix Workspace, Duo, GitHub, IBM Security Verify, Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Microsoft 365, Okta and Ping Identity.

With the growing adoption of modern authentication, Yubico continues to work closely with its partner ecosystem to encourage support of biometric authentication as detailed in the WebAuthn and FIDO2 specs.

Key capabilities of the YubiKey Bio Series include:

Meets the most stringent hardware security key requirements with fingerprint templates stored in a separate secure element on the YubiKey Bio.

Supports FIDO2/WebAuthn and FIDO U2F, based on the Yubico invention of enabling one single authenticator to work across any number of applications, with highest level of security, and without sharing any information between services.

Works across desktop platforms supporting WebAuthn such as Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux and across browsers such as Edge and Chrome as well as other Chromium based browsers.

Available as both USB-A and USB-C in Yubico’s hallmark, slim and durable keychain design.

Offers portability which allows users to switch devices, log into shared workstations, and also support mobile-restricted environments.

Allows for use of security key PIN for scenarios where biometrics cannot be used.

Supported by Yubico Authenticator for Desktop app on Windows, macOS and Linux to enroll new fingerprints, add or delete fingerprints when native platform and browser capabilities are limited.