Smart Engines has developed a new version of its credit card scanner to OCR data of cards of 21 worldwide and national payment systems.

The new OCR scans more types of free-form credit cards with AI-powered 2X speed up. The technology provides the ability to streamline payments and money transfers in mobile apps as well as in Eeb applications and realtime in-browser solutions.

The 2x speed up boost was added to a wide range of supported types of cards — free-#form cards and personalised cards with data flat printed anywhere on the card.

The Smart Code Engine 1.7.0 supports scanning credit cards issued according to the standards of VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, American Express, JCB, UnionPay, Diners Club, Discover, RuPay, Elo, Verve, VPay, Girocard, PagoBancomat, MyDebit, Troy, BC Card, Interac, Carte Bancaire, Dankort, MIR, and provides an automatic credit card scanning for cards of any type: embossed, indent, and flat printed, with horizontal or portrait layout, with digits printed on the front or backside.

The Smart Code Engine software delivers a next-level user experience and security when entering bank card data. The user does not need to focus on the card to extract the card number, the expiration date, the cardholder’s first and last name, and EU IBAN card numbers.

The credit card scanner automatically detects the card at any angle and works even when the card is not entirely within the frame. The OCR is also resistant to poor lighting conditions and can accurately scan worn cards. The accuracy of the credit card number scanning reaches 99.68% at a speed of 0.035 seconds per frame on modern smartphones.

Using Smart Engines Green AI-empowered private GreenOCR technology allows to OCR credit card data on devices with limited processing power: from cheap smartphones (Android, iOS) to tablets, thin clients, data collection terminals, etc.

The embedded packet size for Android and iOS apps is only 4.5 MB.

The credit card scanning is performed automatically, in realtime, and on-device, from video or a single photo. Smart Engines OCR is a GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS compliant solution.

https://smartengines.com/