Ricoh in RPA and OCR Alliance

ElectroNeek, an RPA vendor for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has signed a partnership with Ricoh Australia to bring affordable robotic process automation (RPA) and optical character recognition (OCR) services to educational centres across Australia.

ElectroNeek will equip Ricoh with RPA tools such as Studio Pro, Bot Runner, and SaaS Orchestrator, to bring scalable and affordable digital transformation solutions such as RPA to organisations throughout all of Australia.

"The combination of our two teams - enterprise documentation software combined with scalable automation and expert technical leadership - will allow Ricoh to provide their customers with truly transformative digital solutions,” said Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-founder & CEO, ElectroNeek Robotics Inc.

“Entering the Australian market is a big step for ElectroNeek. We're looking forward to taking on the challenge of this new region by providing our partners with industry-leading RPA tools and partner success strategies designed to enable Australian businesses to find success with next-gen digital initiatives."

ElectroNeek has in North America, India, Europe, and Latin America. More than 500 customers and partners trust ElectroNeek worldwide to deliver hyper-automation solutions and support.

https://electroneek.com/