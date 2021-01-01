FYB and Lawcadia launch CM integration for Government legal teams

Legal technology company Lawcadia and technology partner FYB have announced the release of a deep integration with Micro Focus Content Manager (formerly TRIM) in response to high demand by Government legal teams for streamlined, connected solutions that enable them to maintain compliance with records management legislation.

Lawcadia CEO and Founder Warwick Walsh said, “Legal departments in the Government sector are often restricted in their use of best-practice intake and matter management solutions because they must meet their legislated records management obligations.”

According to Mr Walsh, General Counsels and their legal teams commonly rely on email, excel spreadsheets and clunky manual workflows, to manage new and current legal matters and documents whilst continuing to manually update and maintain an enterprise content management system.

“Government legal departments are at risk of falling behind the industry which is now embracing legal technology and efficiency measures like never before,” he said.

“In collaboration with FYB, an award-winning Micro Focus technology partner, we have developed an integration with Content Manager, the leading provider of enterprise records and content management solutions to the Government sector in Australia.”

FYB CEO Daniel Dawson said, “We are thrilled to have developed an integration that will help to solve significant frustrations experienced by Government legal teams”.

“This integration enables Government organisations to tackle two challenges at once, the need to comply with mandated obligations, whilst also delivering the required level of efficiency and digital transformation for the legal function,” he said.

Proudly built in Australia by FYB, the Lawcadia to Content Manager connector, named Law2CM, will provide Government legal teams with:

Access to Lawcadia’s intake, self-service, matter management, spend management, collaboration and document automation solutions;

Automatic transfer of information and documents from Lawcadia into Content Manager with the right folder structure to meet internal requirements;

An ability to access Content Manager folders and documents without leaving Lawcadia; and

Assurance they are capturing and managing records in accordance with record-keeping and other compliance requirements, mitigating risk.

To learn more about the Lawcadia integration with Content Manager visit here.

fyb.com.au

Lawcadia.com