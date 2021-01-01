Compu-Stor Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Compu-Stor has been given ISO 27001 Certification by Bureau Veritas, an independent Testing, Inspection and Certifier.

This certification provides an independent validation that Compu-Stor’s Information Security Management System ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and security of company information.

“With the increasing global threat of information security breaches, we wanted to reassure our customers that we are applying rigorous information methodologies and standards when managing their valuable information, said Jeremy Manford, CEO Compu-Stor.

“We are proud to have achieved this high level of certification.”

Compu-Stor’s core services focus on the management of information in both physical and digital formats. These include digitising customer records and enabling these to be stored & accessed via an online platform called ‘CIMS’ (‘Complete Information Management Solution’), while also helping to implement efficient internal data workflows to maximise the accessibility of this information within organisations.

Established in 1987, Compu-Stor is a family-owned Australian business specialising in information and records management solutions and services.

https://www.compu-stor.com.au/