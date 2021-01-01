EzeScan links with NetDocuments for Legal Workflow

EzeScan has announced a strategic partnership with NetDocuments, the cloud content management platform for legal professionals. This new partnership will enable firms to develop a seamless integration and improve their operational efficiencies with EzeScan’s automated intelligent document capture solution for NetDocuments.

Staying competitive and profitable in the legal space means being able to retrieve and action critical information in a timely manner. The integration means law firms can transform time-consuming manual business processes into highly automated digital workflows from the moment information enters the business.

Whether scanning incoming mailroom correspondence, back scanning existing client files, or registering documents, EzeScan focuses on reducing the repetitive administrative tasks associated with registering documents so legal professionals can focus on providing their clients with the best legal advice possible.

Kevin Blackley, International Business Development Manager for EzeScan, said, “We are pleased to be able to partner with NetDocuments to provide the legal profession with a solution that will help their digital work process and improve efficiencies.

“With intelligent capture capabilities, EzeScan delivers the fastest method available to capture and register both hard copy and digital born documents directly into NetDocuments,” said Mr Blackley.

With EzeScan’s intelligent capture capabilities, document batches are correctly named, distributed, filed and uploaded to the correct matter workspace in NetDocuments. EzeScan provides ad hoc scanning, image enhancement, data capture, validation, and upload automation, all designed to limit the amount of user intervention and help ingest the information faster.

EzeScan’s web browser interface enables staff to QA, validate and register their documents from their computer or mobile device, anytime, anywhere. By simply capturing one piece of information (e.g. Matter ID), information using EzeScan’s NetDocuments integration will upload the document with the client and matter number directly into correct workspace.

In addition, the integration also enables the user to securely capture and action matter related documents wherever and whenever needed using EzeScan’s Remote Indexing WebApp. Organizations can now effortlessly capture documents from their MFP front panel or upload digital born documents when they are out of the office, directly to their matter files in NetDocuments.

https://www.ezescan.com.au/