Sypht joins US solution provider

Locally developed OCR platform Sypht has announced a merger with US and European ECM solution provider enChoice.

The former BPAY subsidiary will initially integrate with the enChoice software division KwikTag, which primarily serves the Microsoft Dynamics mid-market customer base with intelligent accounts payable and payment automation solutions.

Sypht will provide AI and machine-learning data extraction capabilities.

“This is an extremely exciting day for Sypht and all of our customers around the globe as we announce our merger with enChoice, one of the world’s leading technology and digital transformation companies,” said Warren Billington, CEO of Sypht.

“The Sypht AI platform delivers real and measurable business value for our customers every day, and as we continue to innovate and grow, we identified an opportunity to work with the enChoice team, ultimately resulting in the merger we’re announcing today that will enable us to deliver even stronger solutions to our customers and partners.”

Both companies’ solutions are SaaS based.