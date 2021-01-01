Box extends Content Cloud with new App Center

Box, Inc. has unveiled a new Box App Center, a destination for users, admins, and developers to discover and access the more than 1500 applications that integrate with Box. Additional updates to Box Sign include native e-signature capability, a deepened integration with Zoom, and new capabilities for Box Shield, its advanced security solution for protecting content in the cloud.

“From connecting hybrid teams to protecting against sophisticated security threats, today’s enterprises need platforms that are easy to use, drive productivity, and reduce security risk,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box.

“With the Box Content Cloud, our focus is to power the entire content lifecycle, from the moment content is created to when it’s shared, edited, signed, secured, and retained. Today, we’re enhancing that vision by making it easier to find and work with the more than 1500 apps that integrate with Box.

“In addition, we’re also making our free, native e-signature solution even more powerful, while helping customers fight malware and protect their most valuable content more effectively.”

The average enterprise today uses 187 different applications to get work done. While this proliferation of tools and apps enhances many business processes, it also creates silos of content that are hard for customers to manage and secure. To address this growing problem, Box provides an open platform that integrates with more than 1500 applications, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, ServiceNow, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, ensuring content remains secure, compliant, and easily managed, no matter where it’s accessed and shared across the IT stack.

The new App Center that will make it easier to discover and benefit from these apps and integrations. With the new App Center:

Users will benefit from an advanced search mechanism and a modern, tile-based user interface that simplifies the process of browsing and enabling more than 1500 pre-built partner integrations.

Users and admins can easily find the applications they need most by organizing their favourite apps with new categories and grouping functionalities.

Admins can work to reduce security risks by providing users with a list of enterprise-approved tools via a new application catalogue available on Box.com and the Box web app.

Developers can leverage APIs in the new App Center to easily build, submit, and preview custom apps and workflow automations, expanding the audience to millions of users.

The new Box App Center will be available in May 2022.

Box Sign Enhancements

Since launching Box Sign last year and making it globally available to all business and above customers at no additional cost, Box has continued to add robust new capabilities and APIs that power e-signatures in third-party and custom applications.

Building on that momentum, Box Sign customers will be able to:

Streamline critical business processes by generating contracts within Box and sending them out for signature directly from Salesforce. This feature is generally available today.

Send a single document to hundreds of recipients at once and expedite high-volume tasks, such as collecting signatures for employee acknowledgement of new company policies, or sending NDAs to conference attendees for signature. This feature will be generally available in May 2022.

Access six new dedicated fields and formatting options for documents, including initials, name, email, stamp, company, and title. These additions will make document preparation easier, and deliver a smoother and faster experience for signers. This feature will be generally available in May 2022.

Further, Box Sign will also be releasing more capabilities, including the ability to send multiple documents for signature as part of a single package, the ability to edit or correct a signature request in flight, as well as a dedicated Box Shield policy that restricts signature requests from being issued on sensitive content.

New Box for Zoom Chat Integration

As remote and hybrid work models continue to evolve, integrations across common collaboration tools continue to gain importance. Building on their existing partnership, today Box and Zoom announced the launch of the Box app for Zoom Chat Channels to make it even easier for users to work seamlessly together across the two platforms.

The Box app for Zoom Chat Channels allows users to:

Upload files into Zoom Chat Channels, and they’ll automatically save to Box. Zoom Chat Channels will also map to corresponding Box folders, so that content and communications can exist in one place.

Create new Box files, including Box Notes, or Microsoft Office or Google Workspace documents, from Zoom Chat and grant users access to work together on those files in realtime, for reduced context switching.

Open documents stored in Box from Zoom Chat Channels to collaborate with just one click, for maximized workflow efficiency.

New Content Insights

As people strive to work more asynchronously than ever before, it’s important to have insight on how content is being used and viewed. With Box’s new Content Insights, users will now be able to see how, when, and by whom their files are being accessed and used.

Available in Q2, Content Insights will provide increased visibility into content so: