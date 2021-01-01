Free Desktop and Scanner Auto Filing

Digitech Systems has announced a free technology that automatically sweeps electronic files from network directories, digital desktops, and scanners into the company’s Enterprise Content Management software (ECM), PaperVision Enterprise, and cloud-based content services ImageSilo and PaperVision.com.

A meaningful step in relieving office workers of busywork, the free PaperVision Folder Monitor tool eliminates the need to manually store and secure documents that may otherwise accumulate. As an automated service, cybersecurity and information access settings are instantly applied to each uploaded file, helping companies streamline and simplify data security.

“Even the most sophisticated digital transformation initiative will fail if it isn’t easy to embrace for the knowledge workers tasked with undertaking it,” said Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst for Smart Workplace Solutions at Keypoint Intelligence.

“PaperVision® Folder Monitor automates the first step of any workflow reliant on document capture - finding the documents wherever they might reside and incorporating them into the system. Folder Monitor lets users work in a way that is already familiar to them.”

PaperVision Folder Monitor also works with virtually any scanner, including those from Epson and Contex. Automatically indexing and uploading documents to the ECM eliminates manual steps for workers, making it easier to manage and secure information. In addition, it becomes simpler and faster to use records in automated processes or while collaborating from different locations or working from home.

“With more people working remotely than ever before, businesses are struggling to keep information secure. Vistage reports that 86% of companies were subject to a successful cyberattack in 2021. It’s critical that organizations consistently apply data security the moment records are created, and PaperVision Folder Monitor makes it automatic. Every document gets locked down in the information management system—whether it comes from a scanner, a copier, a network directory, or an individual desktop,” said HK Bain, CEO of Digitech Systems.