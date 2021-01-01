Image API simplifies Digital Process Automation

Image API has announced the release of its new digital process automation platform, Caledo, a cloud-based, SaaS platform that simplifies and powers the automation of core business processes.

As a platform designed solely to bring together digital processes, forms and content services within one digital process application, Caledo offers organizations a powerful new technology to simplify work and increase the speed at which work gets done. Caledo’s process solutions are available for purchase, on a “by the process” subscription basis, so customers only pay for the solutions and functionality they genuinely need.

"Caledo was purpose built to address a specific need in the marketplace that current solutions have been unable to effectively address. Businesses need a secure, seamless way for digital content to flow through their organization to support in office and virtual work. The pandemic amplified and expanded this need with people continuing to work virtually some or all of the time. Solving this problem is imperative and foundational in creating a digital strategy that is effective for today’s work environments," explains Lawson Ellinor, CEO of Image API.

By connecting processes, forms, and content management services into one platform and delivering solutions one process at a time, businesses can automate their operations up to three times faster and at much lower costs than offered by traditional technology solutions.

“We saw our document management clients having real issues with automating processes. They were clearly limited by available technology solutions, internal development challenges and the complexity of translating manual processes into digital processes,” adds Ellinor.

“Collectively, these issues became blockers to their ability to work digitally. Caledo is designed differently, using low code technologies to significantly reduce the design to delivery time. Equally important, Caledo provides the market with a new approach. Clients can focus on and invest in one digital process at a time. This approach significantly speeds up the pace of automation, reduces costs and risks, and adds value much faster for our clients.”

www.imageapi.com