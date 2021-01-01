AVEVA Digital Twin adds Document Control

Industrial software developer AVEVA has announced that its engineering information management solutions, the core of its digital twin, now deliver greater time and value gains for capital projects and operations. AVEVA promises that customers can now experience a complete digital twin within just 60 days, even in the absence of existing models, thanks to deeper contextualization and enhanced visualization.

Two new industry partnerships will further augment the offering. AVEVA’s engineering information management solutions are now combined with the Assai integrated document management system and powered by data captured using NavVis’ wearable mobile mapping systems. As a result of the NavVis partnership, laser scans can be delivered much faster than with existing stationary scanners, while Assai’s Document Control and Management Solutions provide more robust document information.

Amish Sabharwal, Executive Vice President, Engineering Business Unit, AVEVA, said “A digital twin is only as good as the data that composes it. With the new integrations and our cloud-native solutions, customers looking to develop and enhance their digital twin can now design, construct and operate sustainable facilities by using data-driven insights to optimize processes and decisions across the value chain.

“The result is a scalable solution that allows companies to leverage existing technology investments and accelerate insight through universal, contextualized access of all engineering, operations and maintenance information in the cloud, using any form of visualization (3D-models and/or laser scans), and built-in analytics.”

The newly expanded engineering information management solution portfolio is well suited to digital twin creation and utilization throughout the complete project lifecycle, for both capital projects and existing facilities. Sectors set to benefit from the enhanced solutions include oil and gas, energy, power and utilities, chemicals, marine and mining.

Digital twins are virtual replicas of real-life assets, processes, and even full enterprises, and are key enablers of digital transformation. Designed as a lever to deliver sustainability and the circular economy at speed and scale, the AVEVA digital twin solution uses advanced data- and AI-based programs to promote innovation and agility through monitoring, diagnostics and prognostics to optimize asset performance and utilization.

Creating the foundation of the digital twin has never been easier or more robust with the latest developments to AVEVA’s cloud-based engineering information management solutions and partnerships.

Companies can achieve a fully functional digital twin in less than 60 days by publishing and integrating laser scan data within their engineering and operational performance data on AVEVA’s cloud platform, AVEVA Connect. Further, the NavVis wearable mobile mapping system scans up to 10x faster than traditional laser scanners with comparable accuracy. The Assai integration enables customers to ensure all digital documents remain evergreen and is easy to access.

“The enhanced offering delivers leaner, safer and more transparent capital project execution alongside a decision support system that optimizes plant operations performance, strengthening our complete digital twin proposition,” Sabharwal concluded.

https://www.aveva.com/en/perspectives/blog/the-meaningful-digital-twin/