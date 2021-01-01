Automate Business Process with Drag-and-Drop Visual Builder

With the growing implementation of multiple applications and data business structures across modern businesses, the automation and integration industry has seen a rising demand for iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms (HIP).

While both iPaaS and HIP offer integration of multiple business applications, there are distinct differences between them as well. A HIP offers a wide range of features for cloud and on-premise system integrations, while an iPaaS operates on more intricate business data integration. A HIP combines on-premises integration, on-cloud integration, and API management while an iPaaS integrates every application, data, technology, and process in an organization.

Both platforms have their own uses, but a hybrid integration enabled iPaaS brings the best of both worlds. APPSeCONNECT as a hybrid iPaaS comes packed with an intuitive drag-and-drop visual integration builder that delivers the best-of-breed integration capabilities for the full stack automation of business processes.

The platform monitors and manages processes efficiently and accurately to maximize the efficiency of companies for their go-to-market strategies. APPSeCONNECT as a hybrid iPaaS solution is built through a custom development kit, which enables companies to modernize their business process and achieve seamless data transfer through the implementation of data mapping, integration rules, etc.

Businesses deploy a vast range of high-end business software solutions across both cloud and on-premises such as ERP, CRM, eCommerce, Shipping, Ticketing, and many more. APPSeCONNECT manages data integration for all of these disparate applications, ranging from legacy on-premises systems to cloud applications.

APPSeCONNECT offers robust integration capabilities as a hybrid iPaaS through two deployment models

1. Full Cloud Deployment

2. Hybrid Integration Deployment Model

The hybrid hosting model comes with two major components

1. The Cloud Portal - which allows users to configure business process logic, from anywhere and anytime.

2. The Agent App - which is downloaded from the cloud portal and is installed on the user's servers once the connector is configured. This is where the data synchronization takes place.

With its diverse range of functionalities, APPSeCONNECT provides flexibility to businesses to choose the hosting and deployment model that is ideal for them.

