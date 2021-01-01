CCM Gateway SDK Designed for Digital Transformation

Crawford Technologies has introduced an CCM Gateway SDK (software development kit), a modern customer communication management storage toolset that makes it possible for organizations to retire their outdated report archive systems.

It provides the tools required by organizations that want to create their own customer communications digital storage pool for integration with their business systems and applications as part of their digital transformation initiatives.

Use of CCM Gateway SDK can improve customer service and reduce software maintenance expense, hardware and administrative expenditures and storage costs. CCM Gateway SDK is comprised of an easy-to-use modular set of solutions that can be used to archive customer communications documents in any format, from any source onto any cloud or on-premise data store.

The solution can be linked to an organization’s portal or existing customer interface to support secure, customized, consistent branding and messaging.

CCM Gateway SDK is flexible for use in on-premise, cloud or hybrid environments and with Windows, Linux and mainframe operating systems. It enables organizations to reduce operating expenditures associated with outdated archive management solutions from legacy providers by offering a modular and extensible web-services platform for processing and archiving important customer-facing documents, such as bills, invoices and financial statements.

Additionally, CCM Gateway SDK is designed to enable the display of these documents into WCAG-compliant formats to comply with global accessibility regulations and to conform to standards for display on mobile devices.

To ensure data security, CCM Gateway SDK enables organizations to conform to the security and privacy regulations and requirements of HIPAA, HITRUST, GLB, GDPR, PCI DSS and others.

Early adopters of CCM Gateway SDK have successfully processed over 50 million documents each month and are meeting their customer experience objectives.

“Many organizations are struggling with legacy document archive and retrieval systems and are challenged with digital transformation and application integration goals,” said Ernie Crawford, president and CEO of Crawford Technologies.

“CCM Gateway SDK allows organizations to easily build a world-class integrated content repository for storing customer communications and reports at scale.”

https://www.crawfordtech.com/