AI Workflow Smarts added to Priority ERP

Priority Software, a global provider of business management solutions, hasannounced the release of its latest ERP platform version, V22.0, offering a new experience through advanced customization and personalization capabilities and enhanced business process automation.

V22.0's new customization features introduce a dedicated "System Onboarding Survey," enabling automatic system configuration based on organizational needs, ultimately delivering tailor-made, industry-configured solution suites with intelligent business learning for best practice optimization.

Priority V22.0 also offers new personalization tools to enhance user experience and create a unique workspace according to personal usage and best practice role configuration. Features include AI recommendations to enable personal workflow automation, views, insights, and shortcuts by reoccurring work patterns to streamline tasks and activities.

An additional new feature is the automation hub that includes an embedded RPA and allows for intelligent workflows, such as automation of recurring tasks, setting autofill rules, and cross-form macro activities, to deliver higher performance by reducing operational expenses, lessening human errors, and improving employee productivity and satisfaction.

Priority V22.0 includes ongoing enhancements to various modules, such as new features in logistics, WMS, and Financials modules, including a new user experience for partial reconciliation and expansion of the Revenue Recognition and Payments modules features.

"Priority's V22.0 is our innovative answer to our customers' imminent, growing need for flexible, customizable, and automated business processes to increase business efficiency and productivity, to keep pace with the ever-changing business landscape, and maintain a competitive advantage." States Keren Sherer-Taiber, VP of Product Management at Priority.

www.priority-software.com