Kodak Alaris Enhances i4000 Series Scanners

Kodak Alaris has enhanced its Kodak i4000 Series Scanners. The Kodak i4650 and Kodak i4850 Production Scanners now deliver faster scanning speeds of up to 160 pages per minute (ppm).

Kodak i4000 Series Scanners are designed for business process outsourcers (BPOs), service bureaus, busy corporate mailrooms, government agencies, and other paper-intensive organizations that require fast scanning, superior image quality, and consistent data accuracy to maximize productivity.

A 500-sheet input elevator delivers continuous document feeding with a straight-through paper path for materials such as cardstock, file folders, and long documents - all with faster throughput. The new Kodak i4650 scans up to 145 ppm and the Kodak i4850 scans up to 160 ppm.

The Kodak i4000 Series also has four layers of document protection to safeguard important documents. Length detection protects papers from getting overlapped and appearing as one long document.

Double document feed detection ensures that only one document enters the scanner at a time, while Intelligent Document Protection ‘listens’ for a tell-tale crumpling sound and immediately stops the scanning process. In addition, metal detection prevents forgotten staples and paper clips from jamming the scanner and scratching the scanner glass.

An intuitive interface and one-touch scanning simplifies the user experience, and combining these document scanners with Kodak Capture Pro Software enables intelligent data processing capabilities that can significantly increase productivity.

“Our production document scanners are built to withstand heavy use by busy centralized production teams, while still offering unparalleled image quality, reliability and throughput,” said Matthew Doolittle, Worldwide Portfolio Manager, Kodak Alaris.

“These latest enhancements to the Kodak i4000 Series Scanners build on the strong features that our customers have come to rely on and add functionality to help them improve productivity and offer higher value services.”

https://www.alarisworld.com/en-us