Visual Integrity updates PDF SDK Framework

Visual Integrity has upgraded its PDF SDK framework to version 14 with new features, more API calls, and cloud-based development support.

In addition, all three modules making up the PDF SDK Framework, PDF Conversion SDK, PDF Creation SDK, and PDF Objects SDK benefit from an improved PDF and PostScript parsing engine, support for the latest versions of Windows Visual Studio, LINUX, and macOS, full Unicode file support, and more source code examples. New features include:

- PDF Conversion SDK – direct conversion to DWG, pdfuni2xxx command-line executable, Unicode character set support for SVG and DXF/DWG, 8-bit soft mask images for DXF, convert characters to strings with 90-degree rotated text, and improved vector cropping engine

- PDF Creation SDK – Unicode encoding strings and embedded and referenced fonts in PDF output, API functions to combine PDF files, add/change PDF pages, improved PDF/A generation, extract 3D annotation, New API functions for bookmarks, string width, clipping, and alpha-setting.

- PDF Objects SDK – Read GeoSpatial and TerraGo Geo data from a PDF file plus new functions to resize a PDF page. Produce an inventory of page contents, including the number of text, vector, and image objects. Import PDF page contents directly into your application without using an intermediate format.

“With just two API calls, you can open and edit PDF files in your app,” said Jean Haney, co-founder and CEO of Visual Integrity, “and, with our new PDF Objects SDK, you get programmatic access to every single element and attribute on a page - that’s powerful.”

The PDF SDK framework enables developers to create, convert and modify vector-based PDF files. With two API calls using the PDF Conversion SDK, PDF files render in the target application’s format, such as DWG and DXF for CAD programs or WMF/EMF for Visio, PowerPoint, and other Windows applications. In addition, developers can use the PDF Creation module to generate a PDF file from data or PDF pages from scratch and to merge, stamp or extract pages. Finally, the PDF Objects SDK makes all elements, including objects and attributes, available directly for a developer to work with programmatically.

The Visual Integrity PDF framework is modular and licensed on an annual subscription basis, with prices starting at $US399/year. A free trial is available on the Visual Integrity website.

https://convertpdf.today/pdf-api-for-developers/