UiPath expands integrations with Box; Acquires Re infer

UiPath has expanded its integrations with Box, to make it easy for users and teams to automate content collection, routing, distribution, and document e-signature processes.

"Since entering the e-signature space over a year ago, Box has focused on expanding Box Sign’s core capabilities to deliver a richer set of new and deepened integrations," said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box.

"With this deepened integration, joint Box and UiPath customers will save time on manual, repetitive tasks by automating e-signature workflows – while simultaneously reducing security risk by leveraging Box's industry-leading security posture."

UiPath for Box already makes it easy for users and teams to leverage UiPath’s automation technologies, building workflows that rely on files, data, or documents in Box. With the expanded capabilities of Box Sign, organisations can now accelerate cross-platform automation to modernize their work with employees and customers alike.

More specifically, these integrations:

Connect documents and other content to any business process: By automating the collection and delivery of content and extending the access and use of this content, UiPath frees workers from the mundane and empowers them to do the work they love. One example could be HR automation of a mass onboarding of temporary hires that would include initial offer letters, collection and receipt of tax and employment documents, and the notification of process completion.

Add e-signature to accelerate document processing: With UiPath and Box, customers can reduce the time and effort required to gather data, create documents, and request signatures on any device – all from a single-vendor solution. They can collect data from any source, including business applications, databases, legacy systems, and other documents to effortlessly generate contracts, invoices, sales proposals, and more. One example would be the automation of an insurance policy change/update where a user contacts a call centre and provides updated information to the agent. This triggers the generation of the updated policy that is emailed to the policyholder for approval and signature. The signed document is returned triggering a notification of completion.

Maintain persistent security and compliance: The UiPath integration with Box complies with all Box security policies, practices, and governance standards.

UiPath has also recently acquired Re:infer, a London-based natural language processing (NLP) company for unstructured documents and communications. Founded in 2015 by Ph.D. scientists from the AI research lab at University College London, Re:infer uses machine learning (ML) technology to mine context from communication messages and transform them into actionable data.

“Automating the interpretation of documents and communications data bridges the gap between humans and information technology systems, and structured and unstructured data to supercharge digital transformation efforts in the enterprise,” said Dr. Ed Challis, CEO and Co-Founder of Re:infer.

“We have spent the last seven years building an innovative technology and believe UiPath will take us to another level..”

Re:infer allows users to deploy custom machine learning models to analyse documents and communications data generated by a typical business each day – data previously lost or ignored due to processing limitations. Their no-code interface allows business users to train their own AI models for greater specificity and flexibility.

The self-learning capability continuously improves model accuracy to assist customers in identifying bottlenecks and inefficiencies. Today, this is helping many of the world’s leading enterprises – including large banking, insurance, and e-commerce organizations – scale their services, enhance customer experience, and drive process improvement. This includes UBS, Deutsche Bank, Hiscox Ltd., and Farfetch.