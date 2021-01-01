Accusoft Joins Forces with Snowbound

Accusoft, a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions, has announced the acquisition of Snowbound, a leader in document viewing and conversion SDK solutions. In the largest acquisition in its 30-year history, the transaction will significantly expand Accusoft's presence and product portfolio.

Snowbound's VirtualViewer technology, supported by its RasterMaster SDK, supports numerous formats including PDF, MS Office, AFP, DWG, TIFF, email, video, audio files, and more within one universal interface. Its REST API and RESTful content handler provide a more flexible development and deployment capability enabling it to be easily integrated into most applications.

In addition, the company offers connectors for IBM FileNet, Alfresco, and Pega. This acquisition will enable Accusoft to expand into new viewing and collaboration technologies offering customers a more robust web-based document viewing experience.

"Today, we celebrate the joining of two companies who have both driven significant innovation for web-based viewing, conversion, and imaging SDK technologies," said Jack Berlin, CEO of Accusoft.

"We were incredibly selective as we looked for the right acquisition partner. We were deliberate in selecting an organization with a leadership team and product portfolio that would be compatible with our own, and that would continue to grow, develop and nurture what we have built at Snowbound. We have proudly driven 26 years of innovation in the way that companies securely share, collaborate, and process documents and images. With the acquisition, our technology will expand RasterMaster's and VirtualViewer's Java-based feature set and allow continued empowerment to customers as they navigate the ever-changing world of digital transformation and the complexities of document management," Simon Wieczner, CEO Snowbound.

While the acquisition is complete, Accusoft will wait until January 2023 to take full operational control of Snowbound.