Lexmark offers realtime Document Translation in the Cloud

Lexmark has announced updates to its Lexmark Cloud Services Platform, including Lexmark Translation Assistant (LTA), a solution that provides realtime document translations services.

Users can scan documents in the original language using a Lexmark MFP, select the appropriate output language from several choices, and receive a translated document within minutes.

In addition to LTA, Lexmark also launched Lexmark Cloud Scan Management, a cloud-based portal, and several upgrades to Lexmark Cloud Print Management offerings.

Lexmark Cloud Scan Management offers significant savings for businesses that require direct access to paper documents in distributed locations. The cloud-based portal enables add-on shortcuts to a Lexmark-enabled device for scanning directly to remote file-sharing services, including Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint and Google Drive, increasing efficiency and aligning online and paper-based documents.

Benefits include:

- Improving the speed of paper-based processes

- Enabling easy conversion of hardcopy paper documents into a digital format

- Scanning documents directly into a cloud-based file-sharing system

- Easily sharing and adjusting documents remotely

- Sharing with complete security in the cloud

Lexmark also released upgrades to Lexmark Cloud Print Management (CPM) to enable faster, more secure cloud-based printing:

- Linux Lexmark Print Management Client (LPMC) provides a version of the LPMC for submitting jobs into CPM from Linux, plus redesign of the Client Download Page with the additional selection for Linux.

- Microsoft Universal Print integration provides a connector that enables Microsoft Universal Print to submit jobs through CPM.

- Guest print maximum job size allows a business to limit the number of pages for a guest’s single print job.

- Full Data Export with filename allows customers to download their print job submission and release data with exported reports.

- Delegate email notification informs a delegate when they have been designated, or when their delegate designation expires.

Lexmark Translation Assistant and Lexmark Cloud Scan Management are available today in North America and will be available worldwide in Q1 2023. Updates to Cloud Print Management are now available worldwide.