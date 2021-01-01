Kofax appoints Head of APAC and Japan Business   

Kofax has announced the appointment of Australian Matthew Thomson as Senior Vice President of its Asia Pacific and Japan business. Based in Singapore, Matthew has previously held senior positions at IBM in both Australia and Singapore and, more recently, VMware Tanzu, driving growth across Southeast Asia and Korea.

"As Kofax expands across the Asia Pacific region, global experience and market knowledge uniquely position us to understand our customers' requirements," said Matthew.

"By adopting a people-focused, inclusive mindset and leveraging Kofax’s deep market and technical experience will enable customers to continue to quickly transform their processes to driving efficiency.

“With more customers striving to be cloud or hybrid cloud-ready, we are seeing a rapid adoption of Kofax's cloud solutions. I am excited to help our customers in new and existing markets across the region achieve their business goals."

Matthew reports to Tim Battis, Chief Revenue Officer of Kofax.

"We're thrilled to have Matthew join Kofax’s management team and drive our solutions into new markets and segments across Asia Pacific and Japan" said Tim Battis, Chief Revenue Officer.

"As the world drive toward intelligent automation continues, Kofax is in a unique position to deliver solutions tailor-made to help organisations realize efficiencies and drive business growth. Matthew's excellent track record of growing and developing successful businesses across Asia Pacific makes him the ideal leader to grow our strong position across these markets."

Matthew holds a Bachelor of Economics from The University of Sydney.