Smart Engines registers US patent for document recognition system

Scientists of AI-company Smart Engines have patented a system of efficient localization and identification of documents in images in the U.S. on February 7, 2023.

The authors of the invention are Smart Engines computer vision scientist Natalya Skoryukina, Smart Engines CEO PhD in Computer Science Vladimir Arlazarov and Smart Engines CTO PhD in Physics and Mathematics Dmitry Nikolaev, and the fourth inventor is Igor Faradjev, PhD in Physics and Mathematics, who sadly passed away in 2020, and who was also one of the developers of the chess program Kaissa, winner of the first World Computer Championship.

As the authors explain, the essence of the invention lies in the use of features of different nature to efficiently localise and identify documents in images.

“This makes it possible to determine the type of document and eliminate distortions if necessary, i.e. to restore the original coordinate system. The invention differs from other works in that we analyse both local and global features on the image (from individual characters to the borders of the document, its colour, brightness, etc.), said Natalya Skoryukina.

“The system is arranged in such a way that it is easy to add new types of documents and remove those that are no longer supported. It does not require retraining and a single prototype image is enough, where you don’t even need to see the parts with personal data – you can just ‘blur’ them.”

The patented system can run and works quickly on all possible types of devices, both server and smartphone. In addition, depending on the device, a document feature detection algorithm is chosen. The algorithms used on mobile devices take into account that the document is in the hands of a person and adjusts to their actions.

The process of patenting this invention in the US began several years ago.

“We are happy that already our second invention has been registered as intellectual property in the USA,” comments Dr Vladimir Arlazarov, CEO of Smart Engines.

According to him, registration of the invention is very important for Smart Engines’ business development in the USA. The technology is already being used in a system for autonomous recognition of ID cards, passports and other documents – the Smart ID Engine.

https://smartengines.com/