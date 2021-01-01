Chrome Consulting partners with EncompaaS

Chrome Consulting, a leading provider of SAP ECM Consulting Services, has announced a new reseller partnership to offer EncompaaS, an intelligent information governance solution.

With this partnership, Chrome Consulting Pty Ltd and EncompaaS will provide customers with a powerful solution that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to efficiently discover, analyse, enrich and manage unstructured content and electronic documentation at scale, while automating regulatory and business governance obligations.

EncompaaS is a SaaS platform that allows enterprises to harness the full value of their information. By leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, organisations can turn information into actionable insights, gain a 360-degree view of content no matter where it’s stored, and eliminate risk associated with sensitive data.

“We are thrilled to join forces with EncompaaS to bring their intelligent information governance solution to our customers,” said Mark Frear, CEO of Chrome Consulting.

“This partnership is a natural fit for our company, and we believe it will better serve our SAP customers through their RISE and Digital Transformation journey, helping them quickly identify risks within their vast content stores, and help automate the actions to address.”

Chrome Consulting is a certified SAP and OpenText Implementation Partner operating since 2014, based in Melbourne. The company also has offices in Sydney servicing clients across the whole ANZ region.

"EncompaaS has a reputation for helping organisations leverage the value of content to make better decisions and deliver better services,” said Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS.

"By partnering with Chrome Consulting, we can now offer our platform to an even wider audience, and we are confident that it will help organisations using SAP gain a better understanding of risk, and get ahead of the information governance curve.”

For more information about EncompaaS, or to schedule a demo, visit encompaas.cloud