Appian Platform enhances Process Automation 

Appian has announced the latest version of the Appian Platform for process automation. The new release features enhancements in total experience, data fabric, automation, and process mining, underpinned by Appian's low-code design.

"Organisations must go beyond applications that provide automation at the task level and begin implementing process orchestrations that unify humans, systems, and digital workers," said Michael Beckley, Founder and CTO at Appian.

"Appian delivers the end-to-end process control organisations need to design new digital solutions, automate complex processes, and optimize business operations to drive continuous improvement."

The new release makes it easier than ever to build beautiful and intuitive web and mobile Portals that engage external users in a seamless total experience with internal employees. New features include:

Start Process from Portals: Start any process automation directly from a Portals interface. Appian users can initiate end-to-end process automations directly in a Portal enabling orchestration of AI services, assigning human tasks or executing robotic process automations.

Query Appian's data fabric from Portals: Streamlined ability to query and display record data from Appian's data fabric in Portals, without the need for complex integration calls.

Portals Header Bar and Pages: Engage Portals users with great experiences. Add a header bar for multi-page navigation to connect with your users in more ways, all with no code.

Portals Change Management: Changing and iterating Portals is even easier. With the addition of new proactive actions and recommendations, Appian proactively updates portals and notifies developers when objects change.

The latest Appian release includes enhancements that make working with the Appian data fabric easier, including:

Centralised Record Security: Secure all aspects of your records in one place. Quickly specify who can see which records and record views and what actions they can take.

No-Code Security Rules: Specify security rules for Record Views by answering two simple questions: Who can see the data, and when can they see it?

Simplification: Appian's data fabric features drag-and-drop record type configurations, auto-generation of user record type relationships, database updates with codeless data modelling, the ability to combine data across record types, and more.