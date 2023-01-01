Microsoft launches Pay-As-You-Go for Document Processing AI

Microsoft has announced the launch of a new pay-as-you-go service for its Syntex platform, which is designed to make it easier to access and utilise the powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities of the platform.

The new pay-as-you-go option allows organisations to only pay for the Syntex services they use, instead of committing to a monthly or yearly subscription. This allows organisations to scale their usage up or down depending on their needs, and to only pay for what they use.

It will be generally available to all Microsoft 365 Commercial Cloud users. The company plans to make it available to government customers in the future.

Syntex usage will be billed to your Azure subscription, specifically charging for the total number of pages processed. Pricing details are available on this blog post.

Hybrid environments, with some users on a per-user license and the remainder under pay-as-you-go, are not possible at present although may be in the future.

Microsoft Syntex is a content understanding service that uses AI and ML to analyse and understand unstructured data such as documents, emails, and images. This enables businesses to extract insights and value from their data, and to automate workflows and processes.

With the new pay-as-you-go option, businesses can start using Syntex immediately and only pay for the services they use, without any upfront costs or long-term commitments. This makes it easier for businesses of all sizes to access the benefits of AI and ML, without having to invest heavily in infrastructure and expertise.

The pay-as-you-go option is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and businesses can choose from a range of different pricing tiers based on their usage needs. This allows businesses to easily calculate the cost of using Syntex, and to only pay for the services they use.

Microsoft Syntex is already being used by organisations around the world to automate tasks, extract insights from unstructured data, and to improve their operations.

Syntex’s document processing can replace time-consuming and error-prone manual extraction/keying/indexing and also consistently apply retention and sensitivity labels to save time and ensure compliance.