Newgen and Mambu to Streamline End-to-end Lending Processes

Newgen Software is partnering with cloud banking platform, Mambu, as used by Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The partnership enables financial institutions to leverage Newgen's lending solutions, built on NewgenONE digital transformation platform along with Mambu's core banking systems, ensuring flexibility and adaptability.

"Newgen's solutions complement Mambu's core banking platform by streamlining lending functions across retail, commercial, SME, SBA, mortgage, and Islamic banking," said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Sales, Newgen Software.

“The solutions align with Mambu's composable banking and lending approach to ensure faster market time and help financial institutions carve out their journey through customisation options. With this listing on the Mambu marketplace, Newgen will enable more financial institutions in their digital journeys and impact more people and processes.”

"Partnering with Newgen will bring value to customers by streamlining lending processes including onboarding, loan origination, and application management and underwriting. By combining the power of our cloud banking platform with Newgen's expertise in digital transformation, we can help more financial institutions offer modern lending experiences," said William Dale, Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific at Mambu

Newgen's lending solutions, backed with AI-enabled underwriting, rule-driven decisioning, realtime dashboards, and document management capabilities, enable streamlined loan application management, portfolio management, instant disbursements on channels, and better collaboration.

Mambu is a SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Mambu has 900 employees that support 250 customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and ABN AMRO.

