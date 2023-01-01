Insurance tech provider takes on TCG Process for IDP

Duck Creek Technologies, a solutions provider for the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance market, has announced an intelligent document processing (IDP) partnership with TCG Process.

The partnership allows IT and business units to model and orchestrate insurance business processes to collect, understand and act on unstructured content for applications such as claims, underwriting, regulatory compliance, onboarding, and digital mailroom, rapidly eliminating data bottlenecks across the enterprise with a low code, no code solution.

Moving IDP beyond its traditional role as a preliminary step in a process, the integration also empowers businesses to meet their digital transformation goals while keeping humans in the loop.

“Our collaboration is driven by a shared commitment to providing exceptional document-driven automation for the insurance market, and we're excited to see the positive impact it will have for both Duck Creek’s customers and stakeholders,” said Bob Fresneda, President, TCG Process US Operations.

“Our global team is confident that this partnership will create immense value and we look forward to forging a successful future together for not only insurance companies, but also third-party administrators (TPAs), business process outsourcers (BPOs), and shared service centers (SSCs).”

“We are thrilled to announce a solution partnership that will enhance the intelligent process automation landscape for document ingestion,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager at Duck Creek.

“We will not only amplify our process automation offerings, such as Duck Creek Turnstile, but by combining our solutions for customers, TCG Process provides unparalleled document classification, data extraction and validation exception handling, and cost-efficiency for even the most complex document-driven workflows across the rest of the Duck Creek Suite of products.”

