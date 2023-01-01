Newgen ECM Now Available in Azure & AWS Marketplace

Newgen’s Contextual Content Services Platform, OmniDocs, is now available in both the Microsoft Azure and AWS Marketplace.

The OmniDocs ECM platform enables the end-to-end management­ of enterprise content, from origination to disposition. The platform connects content and processes in a contextually accurate manner and enables organizations to go digital.

It comes integrated with smart tools to capture content from multiple sources, manage it in a secure centralized repository, and make information easily accessible for users. It offers flexibility to access or deliver content via mobile and the cloud, creating a highly connected and digital workplace.

Two other Newgen products - NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform, and Loan Origination Software (LOS) / Digital Lending – are also available for purchase in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

“By collaborating with Microsoft, we will be able to enhance our sales efforts and offer a top-notch solution to our customers that leverages the power of Azure’s cloud-based infrastructure,” said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP at Newgen Software. “Our platform can be leveraged by users to create a boundaryless workplace with anytime-anywhere content access and document management.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome Newgen to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Learn more about OmniDocs at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

To find Newgen’s products in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=8598f4f2-d02b-477d-ab00-915261224d10

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com