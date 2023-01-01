Pega to infuse Generative AI in workflow

Pega GenAI is a new a set of 20 new generative AI-powered boosters to be integrated across Pega Infinity ‘23, the latest version of Pega’s low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation.

For example, a bank looking to automate their loan processing operations would traditionally need to start by identifying, designing, and developing dozens of workflows from scratch. With Pega GenAI, they simply tell Pega they are building a “loan processing application,” and Pega will automatically create the related workflows, data models, user interfaces, sample data, and more based on responses from generative AI models like those from OpenAI.

Because the responses from generative AI are mapped directly into Pega’s model-driven architecture, low-code developers can easily configure and change these suggested starting points to rapidly deliver a completed application. Pega GenAI boosters like these will be infused throughout Pega Infinity, allowing users to accelerate their low-code application development, enhance customer service, and improve customer engagement.

A new API abstraction layer, called Connect Generative AI, will allow organizations to get immediate value from generative AI with a plug-and-play architecture that allows for low-code development of AI prompts. Rather than directly calling OpenAI, or other APIs directly from UIs or workflow steps, Pega uniquely provides an API abstraction layer so developers can easily swap out large language models running on both public and private clouds and build reusable generative AI components that can be leveraged across applications.

Connect Generative AI will be able to automatically replace personally identifiable information (PII) data with placeholders in generative AI prompts, helping organizations enforce their data protection policies and advancing secure use of public and private models.

Generative AI powered boosters in Pega Infinity ’23 facilitate rapid development of innovative new capabilities and give low-code developers the power to infuse generative AI functionality into decision-making and workflow automation.

As large language models, cloud services, and data privacy needs continue to evolve, this “AI choice” architecture allows Pega and its clients to continuously innovate new secure solutions. Pega will initially offer connectors to OpenAI’s API and Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI APIs and will be supplemented by additional downloadable connectors to other providers on Pega Marketplace.

The 20 new Pega GenAI boosters will include:

AI-prompted workflows: When users type in the name and short description of the new application they want to build, Pega GenAI will provide relevant suggestions for different workflows and build out their associated stages and steps.

AI-generated personas: Pega GenAI will provide definitions for relevant users and personas associated with a workflow, allowing low-code developers to route work appropriately and generate the relevant user interfaces.

Automatic data modelling: Pega GenAI will provide suggestions for different types of data likely needed for an application and model it into the workflow and user interfaces.

Semantic search: Users will be able to ask Pega GenAI natural language questions and receive concise, summarized answers based on knowledge management articles.

https://www.pega.com/technology/generative-ai