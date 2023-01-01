OpenBots has launched its new upgrade, Version 2.1, a fully integrated and bundled Business Automation Platform suite with robust Intelligent Document Processing with GPT, along with its core Robotic Process Automation suite.

"OpenBots Documents with GPT replaces traditional and proprietary ML models and training interfaces by utilizing Large Language Models like GPT and LLaMA as next-generation AI Technology to extract and classify information.

“OpenBots Automation and Documents allow digital workers to extract data from structured and unstructured documents and use them in line of business applications," said Ashish Nangla, CTO at OpenBots.

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) has been widely fragmented for several reasons. Most vendors use proprietary machine learning models that require significant implementation and training, but even with that effort, the accuracy and effectiveness of most IDP products are simply not there.

Some vendors have tried to focus on industry segments or sub-segments to train their ML models more effectively, which has increased accuracy levels.

The new OpenBots 2.1 uses Microsoft Azure's GPT technologies to extract and analyse data from documents such as invoices, contracts, and forms. OpenBots Documents is used in various industries, including healthcare, finance, legal, banking, and other institutions with a high volume of document transactions.

"A process that used to take months training IDP models is now reduced to minutes, and the accuracy increased to over 95%," said OpenBots' CMO, Gilberto Marcano.

OpenBots offers a free 30-Day trial for users who want to test the technology with their own documents. Plans start at $US99 per month for individual users, $US999 and $US1,999 per month for medium and larger companies.

Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1m7yCfKRLc