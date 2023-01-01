LiquidText and iManage unite for Document Analysis and Management

LiquidText, the reading, note-taking, and document analysis platform, has announced its strategic integration with iManage Work to provide a powerful and seamless workflow.

“This integration empowers legal professionals to revolutionize their document management and analysis processes. By combining LiquidText's unique approach to reading, note-taking, and document analysis and iManage's comprehensive work product management, users will experience enhanced efficiency and productivity, making their work more intuitive, flexible, and informed,” said Craig Tashman, Ph.D. and CEO of LiquidText.

“Integrating with iManage is an important step towards meeting the needs of our growing law firm enterprise clients.”

Key features of the LiquidText and iManage integration include:

LiquidText Functionality Within iManage Documents – All the functionality of LiquidText that improves productivity and document analysis will now be available for documents in iManage, including highlighting, note-taking, and annotating and the ability to connect content and ideas with several linking functions. LiquidText’s new AI features that allow for asking questions about document sets and making citations will also be available.

Improved Workflow - LiquidText allows for seamless import from iManage and can automatically save document annotations right back to iManage, improving workflow and saving time.

Cross-Platform Support - LiquidText works with iManage on Windows, Mac and iPad devices.

https://www.liquidtext.net/