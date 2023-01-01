Iron Mountain and South Korean telco in blockchain alliance

South Korean telecommunications giant KT has entered into a strategic partnership with Iron Mountain to leverage blockchain technology in expanding the certified electronic document ecosystem.

Under this collaboration, KT and Iron Mountain will utilize the Korean telecom firm’s blockchain-based electronic document platform to digitize Iron Mountain’s physical documents. The partnership extends beyond digitization, with plans to explore diverse business prospects across various markets.

KT has been operating the KT Paperless platform since 2020, providing services such as contract writing, registered document delivery, and document storage. SMEs or small business owners can use electronic document services such as electronic contracts and electronic registration for a fixed monthly fee.

Both companies have identified opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market, a region where conventional paper documentation remains high.

Jaeho Song, Vice President of KT's AI/DX Convergence Business Division, said, "We look forward to bringing positive changes to the domestic and overseas document markets by combining KT's ICT capabilities and Iron Mountain's global business capabilities."

Joyce Housien, Vice President of APAC Business at Iron Mountain, said, "Through our business collaboration with KT, the largest telecommunications company in Korea, we will not only achieve digital transformation in the domestic document field, but also do our best to create new value in the entire digital business field in Asia."